VWHS sets dates, times for final exams

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School has scheduled final semester exams for the 2020-21 school year for Wednesday and Thursday of this week, according to VWHS Principal Bob Priest.

All students are required to take exams unless the course does not offer one or a student has been given permission to exempt through the Renaissance program.

Students who do not show up for their exams will be given a zero on the exam, fail the entire course for that semester, even if their percentage is equivalent to a passing grade, because they did not fulfill the course requirements, which includes taking the exam.

Students who are absent from an exam must follow all VWHS attendance policies and procedures, as adopted by the Board of Education. All make-up exams will occur according to district policies and procedures.

Each of the seven exam periods will last 1 hour and 20 minutes, with an hour open lunch period from 10:50-11:50 a.m. each day of the exams, and make-up testing, staff grading, or meetings set from 1:20-2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Staff team time will be held from 2:40-3:10 p.m. on Thursday