WBL champs!

Van Wert put the wraps on a 2021 Western Buckeye League baseball co-championship with a 1-0 win at Kenton on Saturday. The lone run came in the top of the fourth inning when Aidan Pratt singled home TJ Stoller. Luke Wessell earned the complete game win on the mound by holding the Wildcats to just four hits while striking out five and walking one. The Cougars share the title with Defiance, a feat the two teams also accomplished in 2019. Van Wert is scheduled to play at Coldwater today. Photo courtesy of Marlene Place