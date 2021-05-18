Knights crush New Knoxville

Crestview’s Carson Hunter eyes a pitch during Tuesday’s Division IV sectional semifinal baseball game against New Knoxville. Hunter finished with a pair of hits, an RBI and scored a pair of runs as the Knights enjoyed a five inning, 11-1 victory over the Rangers. As a team, Crestview finished with 11 hits, including two each by Ayden Lichtensteiger and Logan Gerardot and three by Trever Sheets. Nathan Lichtle (10) scored three runs for the Knights and Tyler Hart and Lichtle combined to hold New Knoxville (1-21) to three hits. Crestview (11-10) will host Fort Recovery for the sectional championship on Thursday. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent