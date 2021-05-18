Lancers top Crestview

It was a classic pitcher’s duel during Tuesday’s Division IV district semifinal softball game between rivals Lincolnview and Crestview at Wapakoneta on Tuesday. Taylor Post (above) struck out six and walked just one for the Lancers while Kali Small (below) fanned two Knight batters. Both pitchers gave up just four hits but one of those – a fifth inning two-run home run by Kendall Bollenbacher scored Annie Mendenhall and gave Lincolnview a 2-0 victory. Crestview’s season came to an end at 18-9 while Lincolnview improved to 22-3 and will face No. 1 seed Minster for the district championship on Friday. Photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent