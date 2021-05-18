Percussion comedy group scheduled to perform at NPAC

Percussion comedy group Buckets N Boards will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in September. photo provided

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live announces the return of live family entertainment to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Buckets N’ Boards, presented by Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry, will make its 2021 Ohio premiere at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 26. Tickets are priced from $15 and are on sale now for members. General sales begin Wednesday, June 2.

Affordable ticket prices are made possible by Presenting Sponsor Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry and 2021 Annual Sponsors Central Insurance Companies, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

Buckets N Boards comedy percussion show, a Disney Cruise Line feature performance, is a spectacularly imaginative work brought to life by two prolific performers. Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever, two masterful musicians and comedians, bring a joyous charm to this full stage production.

The show was born from their shared passion for music and rhythm, but it truly comes to life through the nonstop hilarious interplay between these two characters and their audience. The intricate beats and stunning synchronicity are awesome to behold. The sheer variety of instruments and found objects they are able to manipulate is awe-inspiring. The comedy, centered on the improvisational interactions with the crowd, is the driving force of the show.

Buckets N Boards has performed 10 critically-acclaimed summer seasons in Branson, Missouri, performed with the Kansas City Symphony, and is currently one of the most requested headline acts on Disney Cruise Lines.

From the imaginative songs, beautiful harmonies, dazzling tap dancing, crisp beatboxing, body percussion, and bucket drumming, to a fresh and unique brand of clean comedy, Buckets N Boards has crafted an original theatrical experience the entire family will enjoy.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, presenting Van Wert Live events, is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The VW Live offices and box office are located in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.

The box office can be contacted by phone at 419.238.6722 or in-person from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon-6 p.m. on Friday.