2 VWHS grads awarded STEM scholarships

Staff and submitted information

Two Van Wert High School seniors have been awarded Believe in Ohio STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, & Math) scholarships from The Ohio Academy of Science.

Jamie Burenga and Sophie Rutkowski were among 46 students from 41 high schools who received the $1,000 scholarships, which can be used at any Ohio college, university, post-secondary career center, or vocational school.

The scholarships, funded through the Ohio Department of Higher Education, recognize seniors for their contributions to STEM innovation and entrepreneurship through the Believe in Ohio statewide scholarship program.

“STEM and Entrepreneurship are the basis for innovation and building new business opportunities and problem solutions,” said Michael E. Woytek, executive director for The Ohio Academy of Science. “Ohio has a long tradition of innovation, and these students are the future professionals needed to propel Ohio’s innovation economy.”

Believe in Ohio is a free, comprehensive, curriculum-based STEM and Entrepreneurship program for Ohio high school students. The program is designed to create a “culture of innovation” and to prepare students to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market and become contributors to Ohio’s innovation economy.