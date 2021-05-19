Lima man pleads to attempted murder, felonious assault

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Lima man entered pleas to charge of attempted murder and felonious assault during arraignment hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Rae’Quaun Thomas, 19, pleaded not guilty to one count each of attempted murder, a felony of the first degree, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony on Wednesday. Both charges also included firearms specifications, which could add a mandatory three years of prison time, if he is convicted on them. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set a $100,000 cash bond in the case and ordered that a pretrial conference be set after an attorney is appointed to represent Thomas.

On Monday, Kenneth Potter, 42, of Cloverdale, entered a not guilty plea to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a felony of the fourth degree. The charge also includes a specification seeking additional prison time for repeat OVI offenders. Potter was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

Two people also entered changes of plea during hearings on Wednesday.

DWayne Watts, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Watts will appear for sentencing at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24,

Timothy Burnett, 56, of Venedocia, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was also set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 2 p.m. June 24.

James Jewell, 39, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drugs and failing to report to probation. He was sentenced to three years of community control, to include up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, and 200 hours of community service.

Tralisa Lane, 29, of Delphos, admitted to violating her personal surety bond by failing to report to probation. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case, with a pretrial conference previously scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, May 21.

Raymond Bressler, 57, of Ohio City, also appeared in court to sign a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial, while also requesting more time to prepare his case. The request was granted. A pretrial conference will be scheduled at a later date.