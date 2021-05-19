VWCT sets Youth Theatre audition dates

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre is offering two youth theatre experiences this summer for area young people.

On Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. directors Amy Boley, Emily Gehle, and Alyssa Taylor will hold auditions forSchoolhouse Rock Live Jr. Performances are scheduled for June 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 p.m. and June 27 at 2 p.m.

The musical is loosely based on a Saturday morning cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon (if you are old enough, you know the songs). It is one of the most fun shows to be part of. The show follows a young teacher, Tom, who is nervous about his first day. He turns on the TV and those memorable songs, such as “Just a Bill (Up on Capitol Hill)” and “Conjunction Junction” spring to life.

Youths ages 5 to 18 may audition for a variety of speaking, singing, and dancing roles. Wear a face covering to auditions. Those auditioning will be asked to sing a short song (“Happy Birthday” works very well) and learn a dance.

Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, and will run Mondays-Fridays. Face coverings will not be required during rehearsals or performances. The number of youths cast in the show may be limited.

The second opportunity for young people to get on stage is the play, Twelve Angry Pigs, directed by Monica Campbell. Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, and Monday, June 21. Performances will be July 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. and August 1 at 2 p.m.

In this comedic parody of Twelve Angry Men, a certain wolf is on trial for blowing down a pair of houses owned by the Three Little Pigs. A jury of swine must now decide if they will convict, or declare the wolf not guilty. Most of the angry pigs believe the wolf is big and bad. However, some storybook characters help the pigs review the facts, and Pig No. 8 asks some tough questions that will make the rest of the pigs realize that the testimony of Little Boy Blue is nothing but hogwash

Young people in first grade and up are invited to audition for a cast limited to 25 actors. There are a variety of roles available. Rehearsal will begin on Thursday, June 24. This show will rehearse in the evenings Sunday through Thursday.

All auditions will be held at Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert. Tickets for each show will go on sale on the Monday of performance. VWCT is also looking ahead to its 2021-2022 season. Look for more information in the summer months, or visit www.vwct.org for more details.