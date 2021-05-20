Ace gives to Humane Society…

Ace Hardware has contributed $5,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. Shown above are Deb Sealscott, Humane Society president; Michelle White, Humane Society capital campaign chairperson; Brian Mercer, Ace owner; and Franki Eggleston, Humane Society vice president and Ace employee. “A new animal shelter will be a great asset to our community,” stated Mercer. Those interested in contributing to the construction of a new animal shelter/adoption center can do so by contacting White at michwhite66@yahoo.com. Humane Society photo