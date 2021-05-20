Health District reports new COVID death

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports one new death of a Van Wert County resident who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths of county residents to 55. The age range of the deceased is 60-69 years.

The health department also reported an increase of eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, May 13, for a total of 2,392 confirmed cases. There is one known hospitalization at this time.

To date, the health department has given 10,641 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following clinic date is scheduled at this time:

Thursday, May 27, from 2-6 p.m., at the County Health Department (Moderna and Pfizer first and second doses)

Pfizer vaccine has been approved for all those ages 12 and up and Moderna is available to all those ages 18 and up. Unless specified, the clinics dates are for anyone who wants to receive a first dose and those eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Those seeking a vaccination should bring photo ID and insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.