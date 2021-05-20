MSVW hosting downtown Putt Putt Golf

Independent staff and submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert is hosting a unique, family-friendly event where businesses create a custom miniature golf hole for participating golfers to play.

Golfers will check-in at the MSVW Office, 136 E Main St., and play at their leisure from 3-7 p.m. Each participant will receive a scorecard and pencil. Guests are invited to bring their own putters, or putters will be available to borrow at check-in, compliments of Hickory Sticks Golf Club (one per twosome).

The course will be nine holes at various downtown businesses. The cost is $10 per person for two-person teams. Grab a friend and hit the links in downtown Van Wert! This is an all-weather event and tickets are non-refundable.

Event sponsors are Straley Realty and Van Wert Manor.