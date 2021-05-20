Young, Boroff to Defiance

Two Lincolnview Lancers have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at Defiance College. Hanna Young (above) will play softball for the Lady Jackets while majoring in sports management. She plays in the designated hitter spot for the Lancers and is currently hitting .338 with 26 RBI’s and 23 runs scored for the NWC champions. Young is pictured with parents Connie and Dave May, athletic director Greg Leeth, and head softball coach Brad Doidge. Winter Boroff (below) will play golf at Defiance and will study exercise science. She was a four-year letter winner and two-time district qualifier for the Lancers. She averaged 47.2 per nine holes as a senior. Boroff is pictured with her mother Patti Brotherwood, grandmother Marsha Friesner, brother Derek Friesner, Leeth and Doidge, who also serves as girls’ golf coach. Photos submitted