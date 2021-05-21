Library taking Summer Reading Program registrations

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. VW independent file photo

Independent staff and submitted information

Registration is now underway for Brumback Library’s annual Summer Reading Program, which will be held June 1 through July 31.

For the Summer Reading Program, children will choose books to check out and read. The library has thousands of titles. There are picture books and juvenile fiction books, folklore, fairy tales, poetry, and biographies, as well as non-fiction titles on a myriad of topics. When children return the books to the Library, they list their titles on a recording sheet.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and caregivers are encouraged to sit and read with their young children. Older brothers and sisters are encouraged to read to their siblings. If both are Summer Reading participants, they may both record the titles on their sheets. Parents are encouraged to read with their school age children too. Parents and children can take turns reading. Every 40 pages of a chapter book counts as one book.

Each week there will be an activity at Main Library for the Read-to-Me Group, plus a puzzle or challenge for Listening and Reading Club members at all library sites. Also, thanks to the generosity of many Van Wert County businesses and other donors, there will be drawings for a variety of prizes. To be eligible for a prize, participants must record at least one book title on their sheet and complete an entry blank each week.

Children who read at least 20 books will receive a certificate at the conclusion of the program. Children who read at least 25 books will receive a gold seal on their certificate as well.

Local restaurants will also once again reward children with food coupons for their reading accomplishments. Prizes will be awarded to the top readers.

Teens, young adults, and adults also have an opportunity to participate in Summer Reading. For every five books read this summer, readers may list their book titles on an entry blank to enter a drawing for prizes. Details are available at the Circulation Desk.

On Thursday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m., Freddy Fossil will bring his Dino Show to entertain one and all on the lawn of the Main Library. Many other programs, special events, and activities have been scheduled in June and July; all programs will be held on the lawn at Main Library. It promises to be an exciting, fun-filled summer at the library (click here for first week’s schedule).

Explore a world of Tales and Literature at the Brumback Library, 215 W. Main St. in Van Wert, or any of the five library branches in Convoy, Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire, or Wren, by registering for this year’s Summer Reading Program.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, contact the Brumback Library at 419.238.2168.