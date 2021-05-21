L’view tops Minster for regional berth

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

WAPAKONETA — Destiny Coil’s solo home run in the fifth inning was the difference as No. 3 seed Lincolnview knocked off top-seeded Minster 5-4 to win the Division IV district softball championship at Wapakoneta on Friday.

Destiny Coil’s 16th home run of the season helped give the Lancers their first ever district softball championship. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

It was Coil’s 16 home run of the season (tied for eighth all time in OHSAA single season history) and it helped send the Lancers into uncharted territory.

“This is the first Lincolnview softball team to make it to regionals,” Lincolnview head coach Brad Doidge said. “We had to beat a good Fort Recovery team twice and a solid Crestview team twice and the top-seeded Wildcats. This team has a mission – win the conference, a top seed, and we are on track with advancing to the regional tournament.”

Coil, who finished with two hits and two RBIs, knocked in Taylor Post to give the Lancers a 1-0 first inning lead. Minster tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second, but Lincolnview answered with three runs in the third. Annie Mendenhall opened the inning with a double, then scored on a single by Bollenbacher, who scored on a fly ball by Post. The final run of the inning came when Makayla Jackman drove in Coil.

Minster (20-8) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when Kaycie Albers tripled and drove in Jenna Schulze and Alexis Bishop, followed by an error that allowed Albers to score.

Post pitched the first five innings for Lincolnview and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Winter Boroff went the remaining two inning and struck out two while giving up just one hit.

Rachael Hoying pitched the first 2 2/3 innings for Minster and was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Mikela Hoskins pitched the remainder of the game and allowed a run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

The Lancers (23-3) will face the winner of this afternoon’s Fayetteville-Perry or No. 4 Bradford in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Greenville.

“We will be the underdog the rest of the season, but we feel confident about our chances,” Doidge said.