Lancers, one Knight advance to regionals

Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Four Lincolnview Lancers finished among the top four at the Division III district track and field meet at Spencerville and have advanced on to regional competition, along with three Lancer relay teams.

They’ll be joined by one Crestview Knight runner.

Reigning high jump champion Daegan Hatfield of Lincolnview took first place again (6-01.00). Hatfield set the district record in 2019 (6-05). He’s also the anchor of the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams that moved on to regionals.

The 4×800 team (Jackson Robinson, Joshua Haines, Ethan Scaggs, Hatfield) finished second (8:38.07) and the 4×400 team (Camden Miller, Kohen Cox, Dylan Schimmoeller, Hatfield) that finished third with a time of 3:26.13.

In addition, the 4×100 relay team (Schimmoeller, Landon Moody, Cole Gorman, Miller) finished as the runner-up (45.17).

Robinson qualified for regionals by placing third in the 3200 meter run (10:22.77) and fourth in the 1600 meter run (4:39.40). The top four finishers from each event qualified for regional competition.

As a team, Lincolnview placed third out of 18 teams (51 points), trailing only Minster (143.5) and Marion Local (110.5).

On the girls’ side, with a toss of 120-07, Lincolnview’s Sami Sellers advanced to regionals in the shot put, while Madison Langdon also moved on by finishing fourth in the 3200 meter run (12:01.80).

Minster was crowned as girls’ district champion, while Lincolnview finished 11th.

Crestview’s Jordan Updegrove secured a spot at regionals with a third place finish in the 110 meter hurdles (16.24). The Knights finished 16th while the Lady Knights finished 15th.

Regionals will be held at Troy High School on Wednesday and Friday.