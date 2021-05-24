L’view, VW hold 1st in-person graduations since 2019

Graduates at Van Wert (top) and Lincolnview toss their mortarboards to “cap” graduation ceremonies held Sunday — the first graduations held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. photos by Scott Truxell and Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A sense of normality returned somewhat to local high school graduations, as Van Wert and Lincolnview high schools held their first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019. Last year’s graduations were cancelled as schools closed early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Wert graduated 135 seniors and Lincolnview 67 seniors during a year that included a veritable plethora of academic challenges, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Student speakers for Van Wert included Jamie Burenga, Carly Rollins, and Tayzia Havill, while Lincolnview Valedictorian Peter McMasters and Salutatorian Madison Langdon spoke at Lincolnview’s graduation. Each respective school’s choir and band also did their part during their school’s graduation, with the bands providing music for processing and recessing and the choirs providing special numbers to entertain the grads and others who attended this year’s ceremonies.

It was the first Lincolnview class to complete its entire K-12 educational career in the present district school buildings, the last of which was completed in 2008.

Van Wert’s 11 graduates of distinction — the class’s top students — which included Burenga, Havill, Rollins, Isabella Carr, Grace Doctor, Andrew Li, Elizabeth Rutkowski, Sophie Rutkowski, Rachel Spath, Owen Treece, and Jacob Wasson, were also honored by VWHS Principal Bob Priest and Superintendent Mark Bagley, while Lincolnview also presented special awards to several of its graduating seniors.

Bagley and Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder presented their respective 2021 classes prior to the presenting of diplomas, while VWHS Administrative Assistant Dave Froelich, who is retiring after this year, had the opportunity to present diplomas to some of the graduating seniors.

Both graduations were held in their respective gymnasiums before the families of friends of the seniors, as well as school faculty and staff.