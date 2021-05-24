Monday Mailbag: softball scenario, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about a possible Division IV state semifinal matchup, Van Wert’s sectional baseball loss, play clock vs. shot clock

Q: What are the chances of a Lincolnview-Wayne Trace state semifinal softball game? How great would that be? Name withheld upon request

A: What’s not to like about the idea of two neighboring school districts facing off in the Division IV state semis? I’d love to see it and I’m sure many others would as well.

As far at it actually happening, it’ll require some upsets.

Lincolnview must beat No. 4 Bradford in the regional semifinals, then would have to defeat No. 9 Russia or No. 3 Mechanicsburg in the regional championship game. Wayne Trace would need to upset No. 2 New Riegel in the regional semis, then Mohawk or No. 8 Hilltop in the regional title game.

After winning the district championship game against Minster, Lincolnview head coach Brad Doidge admitted his team would be the underdog in any and all remaining games.

It’s a tough field as it should be at the regional level, but anything is possible in the softball postseason. Here’s hoping both Lincolnview and Wayne Trace are able to advance on to Akron.

Q: What are your thoughts on Van Wert’s early exit from the baseball sectionals? It’s a shame such a great season had to end so early. Name withheld upon request

A: The Cougars have a lot of pleasant memories to look back on, including a number of exciting wins and a piece of the Western Buckeye League co-championship.

As far as the tournament, the Division II Archbold district was/is a tough one. There’s not much separating most of the teams in that district and Friday was a prime example of that.

While a sectional championship game loss wasn’t what the Cougars wanted, they still enjoyed a very successful season.

Q: Here’s a thought for you to ponder. I know the new play clocks have been installed at Eggerss Stadium. If high school football has a play clock, why can’t high school basketball have a shot clock? Seems fair, doesn’t it? Name withheld upon request

A: The donation of the new play clocks at Eggerss Stadium is a great thing and I know it’s very much appreciated. As far as play clock vs. shot clock, I think I can see what you’re trying to say but I think it’s also comparing apples to oranges.

Personally, I still don’t understand the obsession with a high school shot clock. Maybe obsession isn’t the correct word but some people seem locked on to it.

Regardless, like it or not, I do think one is coming to Ohio high school basketball at some point. It really does just seem like a matter of time.

The Monday Mailbag will return on June 7.