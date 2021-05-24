Portal 2:20 seeks outdoor project donations

Staff and submitted information

Portal 2:20 Teen Center is partnering with the Van Wert County Leadership Class, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and Van Wert County Foundation on its “Outdoor Hangout Beautification Project.”

The project’s aim is to create an inviting, welcoming space for the exterior of the facility, located on Zimmerman Road in Van Wert, adding “curb appeal” and enhancing the experience for the students who use the center.

Portal 2:20 staff feel having a functional, social space for teens is essential to carrying out its mission of uplifting, encouraging, and inspiring all those who enter the center’s doors.

To accomplish its goal and “Perk up the Portal,” the center and its partners need to raise $6,000 by May 31. The project includes the following exterior enhancements:

A raised patio area

A 16-by-16-foot pergola

Outdoor seating

Landscaping

Outdoor lighting

Outdoor signage

Last week, working with local health and wellness business the Well Nutrition, 190 S. Washington St., an additional $800 was raised through sales of retro video game-flavored drinks, Frogger,” “Tetris,” “Donkey Kong,” “Pac Man,” and “Wreck It Ralph”-themed drinks. A portion of the proceeds from all the drinks sold was donated by the Well to the project.

Another local business, Sweetheart & Co. by Julie Burk, has special “Galaxy” themed face masks for sale, with a portion of the proceeds also being donated to the outdoor project. The face masks can be ordered through www.buymorebows.com (search for “Portal”).

Total donations are now at approximately $5,000, with the project fundraising goal of May ending in just a little over a week. Those interested in helping the Leadership Class and its partners reach the $6,000 goal can make donations in a variety of ways:

Online via credit card by visiting www.tinyurl.com/Portal220

Writing a personal check made out to the Van Wert County Foundation with “Portal 2:20 Teen Center” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to the foundation’s office, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.

Cash donations made in person at the foundation office.

Plans to complete the outdoor hangout area project are set for July.