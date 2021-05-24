Steven E. Jenkins

Steven E. Jenkins, 65, of Van Wert, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Steven was born December 2, 1955, in Van Wert, to Kenneth Edward Jenkins Sr. and Bonnie (Thornburg) Jenkins Winstel, who both preceded him in death.

Steven is survived by his caregiver, Peggy J. Heath of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Edwards Jenkins Jr.

Steven was a U.S. Army veteran and was a driver for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert and 1975 graduate of Van Wert High School.

As Steven requested, he has been cremated and there will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

