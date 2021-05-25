Council takes 1st step to resurrect charter ballot issue

Van Wert City Councilman Bill Marshall discusses the issue of junk and unregistered vehicles during Monday night’s Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council took a first step toward putting the charter government issue back on the November 2 general election ballot, while also making changes to legislation that provides tax incentives to companies that create new jobs during its meeting on Monday.

The six Council members present Monday (First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler was absent and excused) prepared and introduced legislation that would seek voter approval to form a charter commission, as well as approve the idea of creating a city charter government. Plans are to adopt the legislation in time to place the issue on the November ballot.

In a related matter, City Auditor Martha Balyeat had strong words for an anti-charter government flyer created by an unnamed group or individuals that she said was filled with factual errors.

“Everything in this flyer is untrue except the statement that we are a statutory city,” Balyeat said, noting that she has no problem with people being against the idea of a charter government, but adding that those putting out literature opposing it have a responsibility to get their facts straight.

“I find this very disturbing,” she said.

Economic Development Director Stacy Adam was on hand Monday to discuss changes she sought for the city’s job creation incentive program. The tiered program provides tax incentives for businesses that create jobs with a new payroll of from $250,000 to $10 million or more. Noting that the top tier ($10 million and above) currently had a “negotiable” number of years for a 50-percent tax abatement, Adam said she would like that changed to 20 years, since the negotiable timespan hasn’t worked out the way it was intended to, and, instead, results in less of an abatement than a 20-year fixed timespan would.

That change was approved by Council later in the meeting.

Also approved was a then-and-now certificate for $3,479 to pay an invoice from the county Crime Victims Services agency, as well as a supplemental appropriations ordinance earmarking money for firefighter retirement payouts, equipment for the Parks and Recreation Department, and software purchase and installation for the Auditor’s Office.

During his report, City Law Director John Hatcher provided a legal opinion on whether Mayor Ken Markward’s administration had the authority to locate an outdoor dining “parklet” in a city parking space in the downtown area. Hatcher said that, since the parklet meets the definition of a temporary item, the administration does have the authority to place it downtown.

He did note that he would further research the definition of “temporary” in response to a question on what that word actually means, in connection with the parklet project. Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming did also briefly address the fact that a car had crashed into the parklet over the weekend.

Health-Service-Safety Committee Chair Bill Marshall also discussed the “plethora” of junk and unregistered vehicles in the city and will look at ways to deal with the situation as soon as the state lifts the moratorium on vehicle registrations put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hatcher also addressed the ongoing issue of “serial offenders” — those who violate city nuisance codes over and over. While the law director noted that “compliance is always preferred” over fining people, he said he is looking at working with Van Wert Municipal Court to change court procedures that would allow for the court to delay sentencing until a deadline for making changes was over. Doing so would provide a faster way to provide justice to serial offenders than the current procedures, Hatcher noted, while also saying such a move would also give the city a better bargaining tool to use against chronic code violators.

“The ultimate goal is to get people to work with us,” the law director said.

During his report, Fleming said city workers were “diligently” working on the utility meter replacement program, but noted that the timeline for completing the project has had to be moved back to March 2022 because of delays in receiving the meters.

Councilman Jon Tomlinson also spoke briefly on an upcoming auction of the house constructed by Vantage Career Center’s Carpentry Class at 148 Keplar St. Tomlinson said the auction will be held June 22.

Council also met in executive session with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.