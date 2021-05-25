Random Thoughts: Lancers and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Lincolnview’s spring sports postseason success, best wishes, Van Wert baseball, paying college athletes and the NBA’s play-in format.

Lancers, Lancers, Lancers

Lincolnview fans may be spread a bit thin on Wednesday.

The softball team will play in the regionals for the first time ever, the baseball team will face Crestview in the district semifinals and the track team will be in action at regionals.

The softball team will play Bradford at 5 p.m. in Greenville, the baseball team will play at the same time in Coldwater and the runners will start up at 4.

It’s a good problem to have and it shows just how well the teams have fared during the postseason.

Crestview-Lincolnview II

Last week it was a softball rematch between the two schools and this week the baseball teams will meet again.

During the first matchup (May 10) Lincolnview won 2-0.

I’m looking forward to this rematch because I have a feeling it’s going to be just as closer or perhaps even closer.

Best of luck

Best of luck to all of the athletes in the aforementioned events, along with Crestview hurdler Jordan Uydegrove, plus Van Wert’s track and field athletes who will compete in the Division II regionals.

Once nice thing about having Lincolnview and Crestview square off – it means at Northwest Conference team will be playing for a district championship.

Wayne Trace

Best of luck to the Wayne Trace softball team, another school in the Division IV regional semifinals.

The Lady Raiders have a tough draw in No. 2 New Riegel, but don’t count them out.

Van Wert

Congratulations to the Van Wert baseball team for a successful season, which included another Western Buckeye League co-championship.

I know the season ended sooner than hoped but just earning a piece of the WBL title is quite a feat, given the strength of the league from top to bottom.

NCAA changes

A bill has been introduced in Columbus that would allow NCAA athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. This isn’t new, as the NCAA is working on allowing college student-athletes to profit from things like endorsements, etc.

I certainly don’t have a problem with anyone making money, but it irritates me when I hear college student-athletes, especially at the big time schools, bring in millions and get nothing in return. As someone who put a daughter through college, I can say a full or partial scholarship is far from nothing. In fact, it’s worth more than $250,000 at some schools.

I also worry this is going to create a bigger divide between the current powerhouses and the rest of the field, but we’ll see. Yes, the current system has flaws but I wonder if this is truly the best way to go. Perhaps some sort of additional stipend could have been tested, just see see if it would work.

Regardless, changes are coming and the results will likely have a huge impact on collegiate sports.

NBA

I’m going to be blunt here – I haven’t exactly paid much attention to the NBA this season. I’ve watched bits and pieces of some of the games but that’s about it.

Having said that, the league’s play-in favorite was fairly entertaining. I liked the format and it wouldn’t be a bad thing if the NBA considered keeping it.

I know some players weren’t thrilled about it and keeping it means the union would have to agree, but if it generates fan interest, it’s definitely something that should be given strong consideration.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.