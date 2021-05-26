2 given prison terms in Van Wert court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people were sentenced, and two of those received prison terms, during criminal hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Greg Glander, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on a charge aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Glander credit for 65 days already served in connection with the case.

Trey Jones, 24, of Spencerville, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each of the following counts: attempted reckless homicide, with a specification to forfeit a firearm involved, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Both charges are fourth-degree felonies. The charges are to run at the same time (concurrently), with Jones receiving credit for 256 days already served.

Daniel Dunn, 40, of Van Wert, was given 180 days in jail on a charge of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield credited Dunn with four days already served, and ordered the remaining 176 days to be served on electronically-monitored house arrest.

Jeremy Workman, 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with no credit for time served, on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Brandon Salyer, 33, of Delphos, was given three years of community control, to include up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. Salyer must also perform 200 hours of community service, have no drugs without a prescription or alcohol, undergo random substance screening, as well as substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Ethan Mezak, 30, of Convoy, was given three years of community service on a charge of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Mezak must also perform 200 hours of community control, have no alcohol, illegal drugs, or other drugs without a prescription, undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, and may not change residences without written permission from the probation department.

Two people were arraigned on charges in Common Pleas Court.

Carl Robinson, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.

Bobby Burnett, 26, of Van Wert, at first denied violating his personal surety bond by failing to appear for court hearings and probation, but admitted the charges in a later hearing on the matter. A $50,000 cash bond was set in the case. Burnett also entered a not guilty plea on a new count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. In this case only, he was given a surety bond, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

Three people changed their pleas during hearings held this past week.

Kevin Browning, 44, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to four counts of sexual battery, each a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Brandi Runyon, 30, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Runyon will appear for sentencing at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8. In a separate hearing, Runyon also admitted to violating her personal surety bond by testing positive for drugs. A new $20,000 cash bond was set in the case.

Tralisa Lane, 29, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She was released on a surety bond and sentencing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Three people, Robert Adkins, 42, of Haviland; Jacob Weir, 24, of Lima; and Carl Nall, 20, of Van Wert, also appear in open court to sign waivers of their constitutional rights to a speedy trial. Each also requested, and were granted, additional time to prepare their cases. Adkins will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, while Weir and Nall will appear at 10 a.m. July 8 for pretrial conferences.

Heather Pirani, 35, of Paulding, was given an additional year to complete her intervention in lieu of conviction treatment program following a hearing on the issue.