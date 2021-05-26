District baseball: Lancers down rivals 17-0

Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — Landon Price and Collin Overholt combined to hold Crestview to just one hit and Lincolnview’s bats came alive in a five-inning, 17-0 Division IV district semifinal win at Coldwater on Wednesday.

Price struck out six Knight batters and allowed a hit in four innings of work and Overholt struck out two in an inning of work.

In addition, the two teamed up for five hits, four RBIs and six runs scored.

Carson Fox drove in Price and Overholt in the first inning, then the Lancers struck for seven runs in the second, including a three-RBI triple by Dane Ebel, an RBI single by Fox and a two-RBI double by Caden Hanf.

Lincolnview added seven more runs in the third, with three coming on an RBI double by Price and two more on an RBI double by Overholt. Adam Berryman accounted for the final run by scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Fox finished with two hits and three RBIs and the Lancers piled up 12 hits, including four extra-base hits.

Hunter Jones had Crestview’s only hit, a single in the second inning.

Crestview’s season ended at 12-11 while Lincolnview improved to 20-8. The Lancers will face St. Henry for the district championship at 7 p.m. on Friday.