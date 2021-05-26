Kenneth Kohn memorial service scheduled

A memorial service will be held for Kenneth C. Kohn Jr. formerly of Grover Hill and Van Wert, on Sunday, June 6, at Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill.

Kenneth suffered from dementia-caused Alzheimer’s disease for several years, passing from Covid-19 on December 29, 2020, on the 75th wedding anniversary he shared with Lois M. Elston Kohn.

The family will be present. beginning at 1:15 p.m., with the service commencing at 2 p.m. They request that memorials in Kenneth’s name, rather than floral arrangements, be directed to: Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215

A gathering will be held after the service in the social room of Middle Creek United Methodist Church, along with a gravesite visit, weather permitting.

