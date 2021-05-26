County property tax payments due in July

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office has completed the bills for the second half property tax collection and bills have been mailed out. The due date for this billing is Wednesday, July 14.

The office accepts payments in the form of checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, and credit or debit cards. A processing fee of 2.5 percent will be charged for all card payments by the credit card processing company. An electronic check payment is also an option for those paying taxes on multiple parcels by visiting the Treasurer’s Office website, where up to 10 parcels may be paid for in the same transaction. The processing fee for this bank draft service is $1.50.

Those who prefer to pay in cash may take their entire bills, along with payment, to First Bank of Berne, 102 Christopher Crossing in Van Wert. The bank will only accept full payment through the due date of July 14.

Credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments may be made online by visiting the county website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov and clicking on “Treasurer’s Office.” Those who would like to make a payment over the phone should call 844.419.2020. Information needed for phone payments is the parcel number, which is located on tax bills.For more information, call the Treasurer’s Office staff at 419.238.5177 during regular