Updegrove, Lancer relay teams advance

Van Wert independent sports

TROY — Crestview’s Jordan Updegrove qualified for the finals of the 100 meter hurdles at the Division III track and field regionals at Troy on Wednesday.

The top eight finishers advanced to Friday’s action and Updegrove, Crestview’s lone regional qualifier, placed eighth with a time of 17.25 seconds.

Two of Lincolnview’s three relay teams advanced to Friday’s finals. The 4×800 team (Jackson Robinson, Joshua Haines, Ethan Scaggs, Daegan Hatfield) finished eighth, logging a time of 8:34.03 and the 4×100 team of Dylan Schimmoeller, Landon Moody, Cole Gorman and Camden Miller finished sixth (45.35).

The 4×400 team (Miller, Kohen Cox, Schimmoeller, Hatfield) missed the final qualifying spot by the slimmest of margins, finishing ninth behind Russia 3:37.37-3:37.38.