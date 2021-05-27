Health Dept.: 18 new COVID-19 cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, May 20, for a total of 2,410 confirmed cases. There are two known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has given 10,753 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following clinic dates are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, June 3, 2-4 p.m., at the County Health Department (Moderna and Pfizer, first and second doses)

Pfizer vaccine has been approved for all those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up. Unless specified, clinic dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Those participating should bring a photo ID and applicable insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.