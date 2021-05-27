Operation BTS grant…

The United Way of Van Wert County has Community Impact funding it allocates to qualified applicants each year. This year, First United Methodist Church was granted $2,500 to help fund its sixth annual Operation Back to School outreach event, which will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at Fountain Park. Operation Back to School provides book bags filled with school supplies and personal hygiene items to all county children, preschool through 12th grade. Even though last year’s event took on a very different look, it ended up being the most successful year, serving more than 1,000 students. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, last year’s event took place at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Parents and students stayed in their vehicles while volunteers registered them, handed them hygiene bags, let them pick out a backpack, and gave them school supplies. This year’s event returns to Fountain Park, where business and agency partner tables will be set up. For more information, visit www.vanwertfirst.net or call 419.238.631. Accepting the check from the United Way of Van Wert County’s Executive Director, Vicki Smith is Teresa Shaffer the Director of Outreach Ministries at the First United Methodist Churches. United Way photo