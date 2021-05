RV fire in BW…

It was a return to the days of black-and-white photography on Thursday as independent photographer Bob Barnes was “johnny on the spot” for a recreational vehicle fire on South Shannon Street, but only had a camera with film (yes, real film) with him. And it was black-and-white film, to boot. The photos are still amazing, as he captured all the action of Van Wert firefighters extinguishing the blaze.