Cougars fare well at D-II regionals

Van Wert independent sports

PIQUA — Van Wert’s 4×400 meter relay team won Thursday’s preliminary event and both 4×800 meter relay teams have qualified for the Division II State meet.

In the last event of Thursday night at Piqua High School, Ethan Brown, Nate Phillips, Trey Laudick and Connor Pratt won the 4×400 in 3:25.24 and the four will try for a regional championship on Saturday.

On the boys’ side of the 4×800, Gage Wannamacher, Laudick, Gage Springer and Hunter Sherer finished as the runner-up to Waynesville, 8:05.46 to 8:05.48, during Thursday’s competition at Piqua High School. The girls’ 4×800 team of Saylor Wise, Kyra Welch, Tyra McClain and Carly Smith was the final team to qualify after finishing eighth with a time of 9:52.95. Both relay teams will run again at State at Pickerington North High School.

The boys’ 4×200 relay team (Brown, Phillips, Pratt, Laudick) advanced to Saturday’s competition with a runner-up time of 1:31.57

Brown and Pratt also qualified for Saturday’s 400 meter dash finals, with Brown finishing second (50.47) and Pratt finishing fourth (51.14).

In addition, two Cougars qualified for the state meet in the long jump. Dru Johnson placed fifth (21-01.75) while Brown finished seventh (20-3).

Sofi Houg (27.58) and Macy Johnson (27.72) finished 11-12 in the 200 meter dash and the 4×200 team (Johnson, Wise, Houg, Smith) placed 11th with a time of 1:50.79.