Power entities donate to Children’s Garden

Independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — In collaboration with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, the Robert P. Mone Generating Station announced that it has donated $500 to the Van Wert County Foundation, to be directed to the Smiley Park Children’s Garden.

“The Mone staff is honored to support the award-winning Smiley Park Children’s Garden,” said Plant Manager Dave Richardson. “It’s important that families have a place to gather for recreation and relaxation.”

The Robert P. Mone Generating Station is natural gas-powered peaking plant, with a 510-megawatt generation capacity. Peaking plants are placed into operation when energy demand is at its highest.