Richard P. Say

Richard P. “Rick” Say, 70, of Van Wert, died at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born August 19, 1950, in Van Wert, the son of Charles R. Say, who preceded him in death, and Mary (Pollock) Say, who survives in Van Wert.

He is also survived by his wife, Linda J. (Showalter) Say; two children, Amy (Tom) Williamson of Van Wert and Jeffrey Say of Washington; two grandchildren, Jacob and Ryne Williamson; and a brother, Robert (Gina) Say of Van Wert.

Rick was the retired owner and manager of the Van Wert NAPA auto parts store. He is a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and Council 6034, Knights of Columbus, where he was a past grand knight. Rick served his country as a member of the Ohio National Guard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Chris Bohnsack celebrant.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Monday, May 31, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, where a Rosary service will follow at 7 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption School.

