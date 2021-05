State bound!

Van Wert’s 4×800 relay team is bound for the Division II State meet after finishing second at regionals at Piqua on Thursday. Trey Laudick, Gage Wannemacher, Gage Springer and Hunter Sherer finished a split second behind Waynesville, 8:05.46 to 8:05.48. Check the story below for more results from Thursday’s action. Photo courtesy of Kimberly Laudick