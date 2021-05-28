Texas Tenors return to NPAC with December concert

The Texas Tenors

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live is announces the grand return of a fan favorite to the Niswonger stage!

Presented by JoAnn Wolford, The Texas Tenors, known for their rich tenor voices, will perform on Saturday, December 18, starting at 7 p.m.

Member sales have also begun, with tickets starting at $35. General sales begin on Tuesday, June 15. Annual Sponsors supporting the revival of live entertainment in Van Wert are Central Insurance Companies, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

The Texas Tenors deliver an amazing blend of country and classical crossover music and have performed more than 1,400 live concerts in just the last 10 years. Three of those concerts were performed in Van Wert to sold-out crowds.

Composed of three friends with a simple All-American dream, Marcus, JC, and John have proven their impact will be long-lasting as their popularity continues to grow.

The versatile trio of tenors consists of Broadway singer Marcus Collins, also known as “The Contemporary Tenor;” country singer JC Fisher, known as “The Romantic Tenor;” and John Hagen, known simply as “The Tenor” — each with immense talent in his own right.

The trio has amassed a huge fan base worldwide, with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Brought together by “America’s Got Talent” dreams, their chance union turned into overwhelming success.

“Marcus and I met working on cruise ships 20 years ago. John and I met while working construction,” said JC Fisher. “We all trained classically in college and love all genres of music.

“My wife and I watched ‘America’s Got Talent’ with our kids,” Fisher added. “I thought, ‘I’ve got a couple of buddies. We should put a trio together and audition.’ We did, and we’ve never looked back.”

The Texas Tenors appeared on the most recent season of NBC’s national hit television show “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and were Billboard magazine’s No. 10 “Classical Artist in the World” for 2019. With impressive live ticket sales tracked by Pollstar, the trio is considered the most successful touring group in the history of “America’s Got Talent.”

Van Wert Live event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the Box Office by phone at 419.238.6722 or in-person from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Van Wert Live headquarters and Box Office is in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.