Hatfield, Sellers, 4×100 relay team to State

Van Wert independent sports

TROY — Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield finished as the Division III regional runner-up in the high jump and will compete again at next week’s State meet.

During Friday’s competition at Troy, Hatfield logged a jump of 6-3, finishing only behind Tri-Village’s Layne Sarver (6-4).

The 4×100 relay team of Dylan Schimmoeller, Landon Moody, Cole Gorman and Camden Miller finished third (45.30) to also qualify for State.

Sami Sellers is off to the State meet as well, after placing in the girls’ discuss throw with a toss of 119-01. Distance runner Madison Langdon finished fifth and set a school record in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:44.61.

Crestview’s Jordan Updegrove finished fifth in the 110 meter hurdles, clocking at 16.39.

The Division III State meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Westerville North High School.