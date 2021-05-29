Ralph W. Eversole

Ralph W. Eversole, 74, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born February 7, 1947, to Milo and Marjorie (Mohr) Eversole, who both preceded him in death. He later married Brenda Wurst, with whom he shared three children.

Ralph graduated from Lincolnview High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war.

He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1320, Elks Lodge 1197, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, all in Van Wert.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, fishing, and hunting. Ralph was chief deputy for the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for 27 years and served a total of 37 years in law enforcement.

Ralph is survived by his three children, Tracey (William) Allenbaugh of Ohio City, Mike (Christina) Eversole of Van Wert, and Scott (Renae) Eversole of Delphos; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Eversole of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Donald (Pam) Eversole of Middle Point; a sister, Ladonna (Robert) Allenbaugh of Ohio City; and one sister-in-law, Mary Jane Eversole of Middle Point.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Eversole.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in King Cemetery in rural Van Wert County at a later date.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

After the funeral there will be a meal at noon hosted by American Legion Post 178.

Preferred memorials: Tunnels to Towers. .

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.