Crestview graduation…

Crestview High School held its 61st annual baccalaureate and commencement program on Saturday evening in its Ray Etzler Gymnasium. Speakers included Pastor William Thomas of Convoy United Methodist Church, who gave the traditional baccalaureate address, while honor students Kylie Etzler, Carson Kreischer, and Lindsey Schumm also spoke. Principal Dave Bowen presented the class, Board President John Auld made congratulatory remarks, and Class of 2021 President Vincent Adam opened ceremonies with a brief speech. The choir sang “Roots Before Branches” and the class recessed to the strains of the “Great Movie Adventures” medley of music by John Williams played by the band. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent