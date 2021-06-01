Dream season continues for Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

On the heels of the biggest nail biting win of the season, state-ranked Lincolnview is preparing for another stiff test, this time at the regional level.

The Lancers (21-8, No. 6 Division IV, OHSBCA poll) will face No. 13 Antwerp at 5 p.m. Thursday at Patrick Henry High School, after Mohawk and Leipsic square off at 2 p.m. at the same location. The winners are scheduled to meet for the regional championship at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Lincolnview’s Dane Ebel has been consistent at the plate throughout the season. Through 29 games, Ebel is batting .368 with six doubles, a triple and 26 RBIs. Hanna Young/file photo

To get the regional for the first time in over 45 years, the Northwest Conference champions pulled out an 11 inning, 1-0 win over St. Henry in Saturday’s district championship game at Coldwater. Collin Overholt accounted for the lone run by scoring on a St. Henry error while stealing third.

“Saturday’s game was very intense with a lot of pressure situations on offense and defense,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “We tip our cap to the St. Henry Redskins, who were a fantastic team. I think the close game did indeed show that our team is resilient and we have a bunch of kids that are goal focused right now. We made team goals back in March and they want to finish what they set for themselves.”

Landon Price struck out 15 batters in eight innings and Overholt pitched the remaining three innings without giving up a hit while striking out five. Dane Ebel had two of Linconlview’s six hits and Fishpaw termed the win as a total team effort.

“From the dugout energy, to the pitching to the defensive plays, it was an all around team effort and team win,” Fishpaw stated. “Landon gave us another phenomenal start on the mound and his catcher behind the plate in Collin commanded a great game making countless play after play. Collin also gave us a great three innings on the mound to earn the win.”

“Both of these guys are so selfless and want what is best for the team,” the coach added. “I could not be prouder of both of their efforts along with the rest of the players.”

“District champions in arguably the toughest Division IV district in the state of Ohio feels good. It was a great accomplishment that hasn’t happened since 1974. With teams like New Bremen, St. Henry, Lima Central Catholic, Crestview, Fort Recovery, etc., it is always an extremely tough district to win in. I think the strength of teams we have played thus far in the tournament will help us in the regionals.”

Entering Thursday’s game, Price (.494) Overholt (.430), Brandon Renner (.375), Ebel (.368) and Carson Fox (.346) are the team leaders in terms of batting average. Fox is the team leader in RBIs with 28, followed by Ebel (26) and Overholt (23), while Overholt and Price lead the team in runs scored with 37 and 33 respectively.

On the mound, Price is 9-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 135 strikeouts and just eight walks while Overholt is 4-1 with an with 69 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.48. Aaron Cavinder is 2-0, Ebel has a pair of wins and Clayton Leeth is 1-1.

Antwerp enters the regional semifinals 18-6 with a 6-1 sectional championship win over Edon, a 4-3 victory over North Central in the district semifinals, followed by a 5-1 district championship win over Montpelier. The Archers (18-6), who finished in a third place tie with Ayersville and Wayne Trace in the Green Meadows Conference, played Archbold in a tune up game on Tuesday and fell 14-6. The Blue Streaks are scheduled to play Milan Edison in the Division III regional semifinals on Thursday.

“Antwerp is a very good team,” Fishpaw said. “They have multiple live arms that can run fastballs up to the mid-80s. They have been in the regionals in back-to-back playing years and we will have to play well to accomplish the things we would like to in that game on Thursday.”

Lincolnview and Antwerp played April 24, with Lancers posting a 7-1 victory. Ebel had three hits and two RBIs, Price had three hits and Renner knocked in a pair of runs. Overholt tossed a complete game and allowed just three hits while striking out seven with no walks.

Antwerp head coach Zac Feasby did not return a request for comment.