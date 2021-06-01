Game winner!

Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt sprints around third base and heads home in the bottom of the 11th inning of Saturday’s Division IV district final game against St. Henry. Overholt stole third then scored on a throwing error to give the Lancers a 1-0 victory and the district championship. In addition to scoring the game winner, Overholt pitched the final three innings of the game and allowed no hits with five strikeouts. Landon Price pitched the first eight innings and struck out 15 while allowing just three hits. Lincolnview (21-8) will face Antwerp in the Division IV regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Patrick Henry High School. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young