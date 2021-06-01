Softball state tournament pairings set

Van Wert independent sports

Here are the pairings and the schedule for this week’s 43rd annual Ohio High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament. All games will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Division I

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (26-4) vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (32-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.

West Chester Lakota West (30-1) vs. Massillon Perry (26-6), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Bradford (28-2) vs. New Riegel (28-2), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights (21-4) vs. Newark Catholic (17-13), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III

Johnstown (19-11) vs. Canfield South Range (29-3), Friday, 10 a.m.

Sherwood Fairview (26-1) vs. Wheelersburg (26-1), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division II

Hebron Lakewood (25-7) vs. Wooster Triway (28-2), Friday, 3 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone (31-1) vs. New Concord John Glenn (32-0), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.