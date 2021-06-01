Softball state tournament pairings set
Van Wert independent sports
Here are the pairings and the schedule for this week’s 43rd annual Ohio High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament. All games will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Firestone Stadium in Akron.
Division I
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (26-4) vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (32-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.
West Chester Lakota West (30-1) vs. Massillon Perry (26-6), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division IV
Bradford (28-2) vs. New Riegel (28-2), Thursday, 3 p.m.
Cuyahoga Heights (21-4) vs. Newark Catholic (17-13), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division III
Johnstown (19-11) vs. Canfield South Range (29-3), Friday, 10 a.m.
Sherwood Fairview (26-1) vs. Wheelersburg (26-1), Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Division II
Hebron Lakewood (25-7) vs. Wooster Triway (28-2), Friday, 3 p.m.
LaGrange Keystone (31-1) vs. New Concord John Glenn (32-0), Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.
06/01/21