COVID orders end; non-vaccinated told to wear masks

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order rescinding the following COVID-19-related health orders:

The Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities.

The Director’s Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders.

The Director’s Order Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings.

The Director’s Order for Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio.

The Second Amended Director’s Order on Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services.

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers.

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers.

The recissions went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

The following orders will remain in effect:

The Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities.

The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory.

The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians, and Sponsors of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19.

The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in K-12 schools.

Following the rescinding of health orders, Gov. DeWine also reminded Ohioans of the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and for those that are not fully-vaccinated to wear masks indoors, as statewide mask mandates lifted early Wednesday.

“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic. And, with more than 5 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are getting back to living the lives we want. However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12. It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

More than 5.3 million Ohioans have received their first vaccinations and 4.6 million have completed the vaccination series.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For businesses and organizations looking to update signage in their facilities, appropriate signs are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohioans can find the vaccination site nearest them at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.