Foundation adds another staff member

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced Van Wert native Laney Nofer as the newest member of the VWCF staff.

Nofer will provide in-house planning services, explore and pursue grant opportunities, and enhance resources available to The Foundation and Van Wert community. She attended The Ohio State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in city and regional planning. She has over five years of experience conducting public and private sector planning work in communities around Ohio, most recently with the Maumee Valley Planning Organization based in Defiance.

Nofer recently relocated back to Van Wert with her husband, Clayton, and 1-year old son, Graham. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, trying new restaurants, and going on long walks and bike rides.

“I am so grateful and honored to be given this opportunity to serve my hometown through the Van Wert County Foundation,” Nofer said. “Our community is experiencing a strong momentum that I believe is fostered by feelings of pride for our town — a feeling I fondly grew up with in Van Wert. I’m determined to protect and enhance that sense of community while continuing to grow the Foundation’s vision of creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our residents.”

“We are thrilled to have Laney join our team,” said CEO Seth Baker. “Laney’s role will allow us to broaden our community outreach efforts and enhance the Van Wert Forward initiative through project planning and grant writing efforts.”

A meet and greet for Nofer will be held Monday, June 7, from 3:30-5 p.m., at the VWCF office, 138 E. Main St in Van Wert.