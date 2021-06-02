Marsh Foundation hires third counselor

Independent staff and submitted information

As The Marsh Foundation transitions to a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP), the need for counseling services has increased. To help meet that need, The Marsh has hired a third full-time counselor, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins

With a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, both from Wright State University, Rollins is a licensed professional counselor, or LPC.

While attending graduate school, Rollins completed a one-year internship at Youth Positive Health, a day treatment program in Dayton run by South Community Behavioral Health. According to Rollins, this provided him experience working with youth in both an individual and group counseling setting. And, prior to his time at graduate school, he worked at The Marsh for a summer as the assistant activity coordinator. This position not only introduced him to the organization’s mission, but also to the many needs of the youth on campus.

According to Rollins, the sense of community is one of the biggest reasons he was drawn back to working at The Marsh. “Everyone at The Marsh does so well at working together to serve clients,” he said. “I think The Marsh Foundation does a tremendous job of helping children who come from very difficult situations, and I wanted to be a part of helping to serve these children,” Rollins added.

He said he is excited about the resources available to help work with individual clients. These include things like the pond, weight room, new gymnasium, and greenhouse. Rollins also said he is looking forward to working with other experienced counselors at The Marsh.

“I specifically want to gain skills and knowledge for working with children who have experienced trauma and who have spent significant time in the foster care system,” he said.

In his free time, Rollins enjoys spending time with his family and friends, reading, watching movies, running, and playing the guitar.

He said he really appreciates his family’s support as he worked to complete graduate school.

“I specially want to thank my Grandma Barb, who encouraged me to pursue this position and has taken a special interest in my new job,” Rollins said.