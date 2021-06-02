Outdoorsmen plan M-1 Garand match

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting an M-1 Garand match this Saturday, June 5, at the clubhouse facility, 9093 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 that morning.

Any modern military rifle, such as an M-1 Garand, AR-15, and other such rifles, may be used in the match. Participants may also use iron sights or scoped rifles.

Once people shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might want to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo to shoot in this match, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds, and AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes the target fee.

For more information, check out the Outdoorsmen Association website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.