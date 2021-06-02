Reminder: Chamber Luau coming soon

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce brings the heat of the islands to downtown Van Wert at the Chamber Luau from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Wassenberg Art Center. Doors will open at 5:30 that evening, with dinner served between 6 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and include a pulled pork meal from Deli on Main, a drinks ticket, and beach party fun. Bob’s Hot Dog truck will also be on site offering tropical dogs, a cookie, and chips for $5. Musical entertainment will be provided by Ultra Sound Entertainment.

Big Kahunas can compete in limbo and hula hoop challenges with prizes awarded. Be sure to wear one’s finest Hawaiian clothes for the best dressed contest, while enjoying the fire dancer showcase.

There will be a cash bar available with domestic and craft beer, seltzers, mixed drinks, and wine options. There will be an island spirits and wine pull with tickets available for $20 each. These will be presale only before the event. Winners will be drawn throughout the evening. Must be present to win.

To purchase tickets, go to https://business.vanwertchamber.com/events/details/chamber-luau-2999.

Event sponsors include Aloha Level — Van Wert Health, Eaton Corp., Central Insurance Companies, and Tenneco Inc.; Hula Level — Vantage Career Center, Eastside Auto Repair and Sales, TSC, and Van Wert Manor; Lei Level — Store & Haul, Inc., Laudick’s Jewelry, First Bank of Berne, Straley Realty, and Auctioneers Inc., Van Wert County Historical Society, Statewide Ford Lincoln, K&L Ready Mix, Citizens National Bank, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Cool Machines, and Vancrest Health Care Centers; Pineapple Level — Cooper Farms, TLC Window Solutions, Lee Kinstle’s GM Sales and Service, Anytime Fitness, 133 Bistro, and Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge.