State bound!

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield (top) will compete in the Division III State high jump, while Sami Sellers (left) has qualified for the discus throw. Van Wert’s 4×800 team (right – Trey Laudick, Gage Wannamacher, Gage Springer, Hunter Sherer) has qualified for the Division II State meet (see related story). Lincolnview and Van Wert photos