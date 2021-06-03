3 appear in County Common Pleas Court

Independent staff and submitted information

Three people appeared for criminal hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, including two who entered changes of pleas.

Nicholas Gardner, 35, of Van Wert changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Jessica Thompson, 35, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested intervention in lieu of conviction, and her case was continued until she submits a treatment plan. A $5,000 cash bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.

Also this week, Mista Eldridge-Lieb, 39, of Jackson, admitted to violating her unsecured personal surety bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. A $10,000 cash bond was then set in the case and the defendant signed a waiver of her constitutional right to a speedy trial. A pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.