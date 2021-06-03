Anti-trafficking group seeks new members

Independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition (NWORRC) is a 16 county coalition (Allen, Putnam, Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Auglaize- Darke, Shelby, Miami, Hancock, Hardin, and Wyandot) that wants to increase its impact and strengthen its support of human trafficking survivors by increasing membership and broadening the agencies represented.

Coalition members currently represent community-based organizations, social service agencies, legal services, medical professionals, law enforcement, and mental health agencies. Any business, organization, or agency from the above counties that currently serves or might potentially serve survivors, is invited to attend the coalition’s monthly Zoom meetings the second Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The next meeting will be Thursday June 10.

Individuals who have an interest in fighting human trafficking, especially those who are retired or work part time, are welcome to attend the meetings and become involved in the coalition’s mission as a volunteer to impact and create awareness within their communities.

Agencies and individuals who would like to attend a meeting should contact Brittany Reyes, co-chair of the coalition and a Survivor Advocate for Day One at Crime Victim services (breyes@crimevictimservices.org). A Zoom link and additional information will be sent upon contact. Meetings feature success stories of current survivors and guest speakers from the Northwest Ohio area who provide services or assistance to human trafficking survivors as well as statewide updates to combat trafficking in Ohio and the 16-county area among various other topic related to trafficking in this region of Ohio.

The mission of the Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition is to end sexual and labor trafficking by enhancing public education, survivor recovery, and justice response. The coalition was founded by and is over seen by Allen County Crime Victim Services.