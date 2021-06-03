The Van Wert County Courthouse

Elks announce Americanism essay winners

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces the winners of the 2020-2021 Elks Americanism Essay Contest.    

This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was: “How can Patriotism be Demonstrated.” Students competed in divisions, by age group.

Local winners, whose names were forwarded to the District level for further judging, include:

Division I, Fifth and Sixth Grades

  • First place — Harold Smazenko, Crestview School
  • Second place — Noah Mosier, Crestview School
  • Third place — Sophia Brickner, Lincolnview School

Division II, Seventh and Eighth Grades

  • First Place — Quinn Tomlinson, Crestview School
  • Second Place — Lauren Tracey, Crestview School
  • Third Place — Josie Kulwicki, Crestview School

Tracey placed third in the Northwest District Division I competition, while Mosier placed first in the Northwest District Division II competition.

Jill Evans is the lodge chairman in charge of the Lodge Americanism Committee.

