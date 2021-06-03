Elks announce Americanism essay winners

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces the winners of the 2020-2021 Elks Americanism Essay Contest.

This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was: “How can Patriotism be Demonstrated.” Students competed in divisions, by age group.

Local winners, whose names were forwarded to the District level for further judging, include:

Division I, Fifth and Sixth Grades

First place — Harold Smazenko, Crestview School

Second place — Noah Mosier, Crestview School

Third place — Sophia Brickner, Lincolnview School

Division II, Seventh and Eighth Grades

First Place — Quinn Tomlinson, Crestview School

Second Place — Lauren Tracey, Crestview School

Third Place — Josie Kulwicki, Crestview School

Tracey placed third in the Northwest District Division I competition, while Mosier placed first in the Northwest District Division II competition.

Jill Evans is the lodge chairman in charge of the Lodge Americanism Committee.