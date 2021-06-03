Elks announce Americanism essay winners
Independent staff and submitted information
Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces the winners of the 2020-2021 Elks Americanism Essay Contest.
This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was: “How can Patriotism be Demonstrated.” Students competed in divisions, by age group.
Local winners, whose names were forwarded to the District level for further judging, include:
Division I, Fifth and Sixth Grades
- First place — Harold Smazenko, Crestview School
- Second place — Noah Mosier, Crestview School
- Third place — Sophia Brickner, Lincolnview School
Division II, Seventh and Eighth Grades
- First Place — Quinn Tomlinson, Crestview School
- Second Place — Lauren Tracey, Crestview School
- Third Place — Josie Kulwicki, Crestview School
Tracey placed third in the Northwest District Division I competition, while Mosier placed first in the Northwest District Division II competition.
Jill Evans is the lodge chairman in charge of the Lodge Americanism Committee.
