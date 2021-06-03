Health Dept. reports just 4 COVID cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, May 27, for a total of 2,414 confirmed cases. There are no known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has administered 10,831 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, June 10, 2-4 p.m., at the County Health Department

Thursday, June 17, 2-4 p.m., at the County Health Department

Thursday, June 24, 2-6 p.m., at the County Health Department

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to those age 18 and up. Unless specified, clinic dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive a second dose of that vaccine. Bring a photo ID and any applicable insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.

On June 2, 12:01 a.m., several pandemic health orders were rescinded or lifted. This action removes several statewide requirements enacted to protect the health and safety of Ohioans during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the statewide mask mandate. Some orders, including those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other congregate settings, remain in effect.

Note that businesses, workplaces, and schools are permitted to continue requiring masks or social distancing protocols at their discretion to keep customers, employees, and students safe.

A federal transportation mask mandate will remain in place through September 13 on commercial flights, trains, buses, boats, and terminals. In addition, the CDC continues to recommend masking in certain circumstances, regardless of whether someone is fully vaccinated, including in healthcare settings and other forms of public transportation.

For more details regarding the remaining orders, visit http://coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohio is no longer releasing the Public Health Advisory data and updates. As cases decline and vaccinations increase, this data is no longer the best measure of Ohio’s current status.